Water From The Sky Replaces Groundwater Being Used For Irrigation

Water from the sky in recent days replaces groundwater being used for irrigation.

College Station water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations says Monday’s consumption in College Station of 18.1 million gallons was the lowest since June 1.

Bryan public works director Jayson Barfknecht says the amount of water used by Bryan customers and sold to the Wickson Creek and Wellborn special utility districts (SUD) dropped from more than 21 million gallons last Tuesday to 13 and a half million on Sunday.

College Station daily water consumption (in millions of gallons):

8/14/2022: 24.1

8/15/2022: 24.7

8/16/2022: 23.7

8/17/2022: 25.1

8/18/2022: 21.3

8/19/2022: 18.7

8/20/2022: 18.7

8/21/2022: 19.2

8/22/2022: 18.1

Daily water consumption by city of Bryan customers and water sold to the Wickson Creek and Wellborn SUD’s (in gallons):

8/14/2022: 20,396,000

8/15/2022: 21,206,000

8/16/2022: 21,188,000

8/17/2022: 21,389,000

8/18/2022: 17,697,000

8/19/2022: 13,550,000

8/20/2022: 14,480,000

8/21/2022: 13,509,000

