This Veterans Day, you’re invited to the dedication of a new memorial honoring veterans and their families at the Bryan City Cemetery Annex.

Click below to hear Ellen Fuller of Wreaths Across America visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the dedication.

Listen to “Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial Dedication” on Spreaker.

News release courtesy of Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial:

This Veterans Day a new 5-element memorial honoring veterans and their families will be dedicated in the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery (BCC) Annex. The Veterans Section is a local version of a National Veterans Cemetery, for veterans that opt for the Veterans Administration (VA)-provided, gray granite headstones. Plots are configured to permit double-stacking for their spouses.

The Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial (VBVM), which will be dedicated on Veterans Day (Fri, 11/11/22 at 10amCST). The Memorial consists of 5 gray granite elements; (1) a 8 ft monument with 7 military medallions, (2) UNKNOWN US Soldier headstone with POW-MIA medallion, (3) bench of reflection, (4) section marker and (5) ossuary, used for remains after flag retirements.

The 6,000 lb stone for the VBVM monument arrived from the granite quarry in Georgia last week and hand-and-chisel work began immediately, The wording on the VBVM, referencing Veterans of Brazos Valley, utilizes a quote by President George H.W. Bush that says they, “…stood where duty require them to stand.” The 7 military medallions (Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Space Force) were inset into the stone.

WHAT: Dedication of Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial

WHEN: Friday, November 11th, at 10amCST

WHERE: 1608 N Washington Ave – Bryan

The City of Bryan donated the land for the VBVM and plot #21 in the Veterans Section, in honor of POW-MIA (Prisoner of War – Missing In Action) service members. Watson Signs and Monuments, who designed VBVM, donated a VA-style, granite headstone, that will be engraved with paraphrased wording from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and contains the 8th medallion (POW-MIA), to match the other 7 in the VBVM monument.

Wreaths Across America (WAA), the national nonprofit that places wreaths on veteran graves each December since 1992, expanded to the Brazos Valley in 2015. Other WAA Brazos Valley veteran and community activities include: flag placements for Veterans Day & Memorial Day, cemetery & grave cleanups, grief support and educational outreach.

Young Men’s Service League (YMSL)-Aggieland selected WAA-Brazos Valley as the recipient of their 2022 “Ultimate Gift” project, which involved 400 hours of directed service and assistance with project expenses. YMSL was responsible for the planning and execution of the flag ossuary. They also participated in a respectful disposition of worn and torn American flags for the first use of the ossuary.

Brazos Valley Cares (BVC) is assisting with online donations for VBVM (bit.ly/bvcVBVM) and has sponsored VBVM section markers.