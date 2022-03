Zack Greinke is headed back to where it all started.

The veteran right-hander has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team that drafted him in 2002 and where he won an AL Cy Young Award in 2009.

Greinke has been a mainstay in the Houston Astros rotation the last 2.5 seasons.

The 38-year-old went 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 30 games for Houston in 2021.