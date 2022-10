HOUSTON, Texas – Justin Verlander and two Astros relievers combined for eight no-hit innings and Houston blanked the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night, 10-0 at Minute Maid Park.

The no-no was broken up in the top of the ninth when ‘Stros reliever Will Smith served up a leadoff single to Garrett Stubs.

Both teams, which are playoff bound, will wrap up their regular seasons Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.