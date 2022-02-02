Vehicle Burglary Arrests By Bryan Police

A College Station man arrested but not indicted for an aggravated assault in February 2021 returns to jail on vehicle burglary charges. Five Bryan police officers responded the early morning of January 23rd to witnesses reporting a man opening car doors. One of witnesses identified the man. Two vehicles were found with door windows that were cracked open. One of the victims said someone rummaged through a glove box but nothing was taken. The other victim said nothing was missing. According to the arrest report, the suspect was found, had no property on him, and was released. Four days later, 20 year old Travis Carruthers was arrested and he remained in jail Wednesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.

A Bryan man with three prior convictions for vehicle burglaries is arrested on a charge of taking $5.00 dollars in change from an unlocked pickup. According to the Bryan police arrest report, video surveillance was used to identify 31 year old Kendrick Tates, who denies committing the burglary. Tates, who was arrested six days after the burglary, remained in jail Wednesday morning in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.