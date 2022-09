Framber Valdez went the distance and the Houston Astros shutout the Detroit Tigers Monday night, 7-0 at Comerica Park.

It marked Valdez’s 24th consecutive quality start, tying him for the longest single-season streak since the league started keeping track of ERA.

Rookie Hunter Brown will look to follow in his footsteps Tuesday when the ‘Stros (91-50) visit the Tigers (54-87) again at 5:40 p.m.

Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.