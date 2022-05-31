Valdez, Alvarez Lead Astros Past A’s

Framber Valdez hurled a complete-game gem and the Houston Astros stifled the Oakland Athletics Monday afternoon, 5-1 at the Oakland Coliseum.

Valdez allowed just two hits and one run while striking out seven in nine innings of work.

Yordan Alvarez got it done at the plate for Houston, smacking two home runs.

There was a scary moment in the seventh, when Stros second baseman Jose Altuve collided with A’s first baseman Christian Bethancourt.

Altuve stayed in the game for another inning before leaving for evaluation.

It’s unknown if he’ll be back in the lineup Tuesday when Houston (31-18) visits Oakland (20-31) again at 8:40 p.m.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.