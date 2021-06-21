Vacherot Named ITA National Senior Player of the Year

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named the ITA National Senior Player of the year following his historic senior campaign, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday.

“Words cannot truly express how excited and happy we are to hear the news of Val [Vacherot] receiving this most deserving and prestigious national award,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “The past 15 months have tested all of us and yet you have exemplified everything that is great about college athletics, especially your perseverance with a great attitude, enjoying the ride. Your journey is truly only beginning, congratulations again for this great honor.”

Vacherot, a Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native, finished his career 86-21 in the Maroon & White in dual matches, setting the program record for dual singles wins. The right hander is the SEC’s only student-athlete to be ranked in the top-five for the entire 2021 season as he posted a team-best 15 ranked wins. Over his time in Aggieland he recorded an astonishing 43-6 all-time mark in conference matches including a program record 19-match conference win streak. The national recognition was the first for an Aggie since Patrick Kypson earned ITA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and the first Senior Player of the Year honor since Ryan Newport in 2003.