UPDATE: One Of Two People Shot In A West Bryan Neighborhood Dies

One of two people shot in a west Bryan neighborhood on May 15 has died.

Bryan police posted on social media that 34 year old Felipe Robles Jr. died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other injured person has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in regards to this incident, call BPD at 979-209-5300.

Original story, May 15 2022:

Bryan police is investigating gunfire early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Sunday to a home on Anita Street, between Henderson Park and the Boys and Girls Club.

One person at the scene was taken to the hospital.

A second person arrived at a hospital by personal vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the shooting.

BPD tweets did not disclose the condition of those who were shot.

No arrests have been made, and investigators believe this was not a random incident.