Update On Future Expansion Of FM 1179 East Of Bryan Presented To The B/CS Metropolitan Planning Organization Board

During July and August, the Texas Department of Transportation received public comment about the widening of FM 1179 east of Bryan…something that won’t be under construction until 2028.

An update on the project was presented at Wednesday’s board meeting of the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization.

1179 will go to four lanes between Boonville Road and Easterling Drive…including a new bridge over Wickson Creek.

TxDOT Bryan district planning engineer Juan Quiroz says there are two roundabouts. One connects 1179 with Coyote Run. The second connects 1179 with Steep Hollow and Merka Roads.

East of the Steep Hollow/Merka roundabout, 1179 will have a center turn lane. West of the Merka/Steep Hollow roundabout, going towards Boonville Road, there will be a center median.

Quiroz was asked to consider more left turns and/or roundabouts where the median will be built, in order to reduce the impact on and off FM 1179 at Oak Forest, Thornberry, Riverstone, and Copperfield Drive.

The project timeline also includes another public comment period next summer. That is after 300 attended a public meeting in July and TxDOT received more than 100 written comments last month.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 6, 2023 B/CS MPO board meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from the September 6, 2023 B/CS MPO board meeting.