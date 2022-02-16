Update On Baylor Scott & White Health Expansion In College Station

The president of Baylor Scott and White’s College Station region recently announced capital improvements totaling more than $15 million dollars.

Jason Jennings says in addition to the expanded facilities, recruitment is going quite well to hire 60 to 75 more people.

The new hires are associated with the construction of a $6 million dollar primary care clinic and wellness center south of the College Station hospital, adding two more operating rooms at the hospital, opening a physical therapy clinic off Arrington Road, and just closing on buying the land for a primary clinic in Wellborn.

Additions at the College Station hospital also includes an operating room robot, a new MRI unit, a new CT unit, and a nuclear camera for cardiac services.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

