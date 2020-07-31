Bryan Police Announce Second Arrest In June Shooting

Bryan police getting a tip from Brenham police led to the arrest of a second person in a deadly shooting nearly two months ago.

According to the BPD arrest report, 24 year old Demetrius Thomas, Jr. of Bryan had some sort of conflict with 32 year old Derrick Smith.

Thomas and 24 year old Ayrian Brown of Bryan are accused of firing guns towards a group of people the night of June 3 in the Castle Heights neighborhood east of the freeway and south of Highway 21. Smith, who was the only one hit by the gunfire, was killed.

With a tip Brenham police obtained from monitoring Thomas’s social media, undercover Bryan officers started tailing Thomas’s car on Highway 6 north of Hempstead.

Patrol vehicles attempted to stop Thomas’s car on the freeway in Bryan.

Thomas stopped four miles later in the parking lot of the Stripes convenience store at Briarcrest and the freeway.

Thomas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, and a warrant for violating parole from a prior conviction for evading arrest.

Original story:

Bryan police announce the arrest of the first of three men who are wanted following last Wednesday’s fatal drive by shooting.

24 year old Ayrian Brown of Bryan was arrested Thursday in Austin on a BPD warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state parole warrant.

BPD continues to search for a second suspect in the shooting, 24 year old Demetrius Thomas Jr. of Bryan, and a person of interest…18 year old Deshawn Franklin of Bryan…who is the subject of a warrant of an unrelated case accusing him of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas and Franklin…and/or the shooting that killed 32 year old Derrick Smith in northeast Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood…are asked to contact local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Update, June 5 2020:

Bryan police has issued three arrest warrants related to a fatal drive by shooting Wednesday night in northeast Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood.

According to a BPD news release, do not attempt to apprehend or detain them. Instead, contact local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Warrants have been issued 24 year old Ayrian Brown and Demetrius Thomas Jr. of Bryan for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a state pardon and parole warrant.

The third man, 18 year old Deshawn Franklin of Bryan, is wanted as a person of interest in the drive by shooting. Warrants have been issued for Franklin’s arrest in a different case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge from Galveston of evading arrest in a vehicle.

Original story:

Bryan police investigating the city’s second murder in seven days is associated with a drug arrest in College Station.

BPD reports no arrests but there is a suspect in the death of 32 year old Derrick O’Bryant Smith. According to a BPD news release, Smith was the victim of a drive by shooting Wednesday night at the end of Clark Street in the Castle Heights neighborhood of northeast Bryan. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an undisclosed incident between the victim and the shooter.