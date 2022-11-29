United Way Of The Brazos Valley Updates About The Community Campaign And Leadership Transition

The holidays provide a bit of a pause for those involved in the United Way of the Brazos Valley community campaign.

President Alison Prince says they are at 43 percent of their $1.6 million dollar goal.

And they have been busy with workplace campaigns that will be reflected later in their totals.

UWBV has reached 114 percent of its goal for collecting outside grants. Prince says they continue to pursue more grants that provide funding for programs that includes UWBV’s youth leadership cabinet and baby bundles.

The fundraising continues as Prince spends her last week after 14 years with the organization and almost the last eight years as president.

Taking over as UWBV’s interim president is vice president Peggi Goss.

Click below for comments from Alison Prince and Peggi Goss, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way Of The Brazos Valley updates about the community campaign and the organization's leadership transition” on Spreaker.