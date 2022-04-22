United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With Partner Agency Health For All

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince and the executive director of UWBV partner agency Health For All Liz Dickey visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

The conversation includes how Health For All is dealing with an increase of patients and the increase of costs not only from the pandemic but because of record inflation.

Dickey also said the agency’s signature fundraiser, “Dance For The Health Of It”, is back after an absence due to the pandemic. Click HERE to be directed to Health For All’s website with more information.

