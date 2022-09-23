United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince and John Baci of UWBV partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency Catholic Charities of Central Texas” on Spreaker.

Additional information from Catholic Charities of Central Texas about an open house at their Bryan office on September 29:

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is hosting an Open House event on September 29.

We invite our community to come meet our leadership and staff and learn more about the work of Catholic Charities in the Brazos Valley.

If you are in a position to help others, we welcome you to our Open House to learn how we can work together to do good in our community.

If you need help yourself, come talk to our staff and learn about our programs to discover how Catholic Charities can help you.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP so we can plan adequately for all our guests. To RSVP, call us at 979-822-9340.

When: Thursday, September 29th, 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM. Come and go as you please.

Where: Catholic Charities of Central Texas Brazos Valley Office, 1410 Cavitt Ave Bryan, TX 77801.