This week’s United Way of the Brazos Valley update is a visit with Liz Dickey of the UWBV partner agency Health For All.

The pandemic has resulted in more than twice the patients at the local non profit free medical clinic.

Dickey says the caseload takes into account those who have lost their jobs and their health insurance.

Dickey says most of pandemic patients they are treating have underlying conditions.

Dickey says they are assisting more by phone instead of online because low income patients don’t have internet access.

Click below for comments from Liz Dickey and United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update from partner agency Health For All clinic, November 9 2020” on Spreaker.