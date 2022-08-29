United Way Of The Brazos Valley Preparing For The 2022-23 Community Campaign And Is Searching For Volunteers

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Friday’s kickoff of the 2022-23 community campaign.

Prince also says volunteers are needed for two UWBV programs, the organization’s early literacy program and the “Ride To Share” program, where volunteer drivers take people to and from non-emergency medical appointments.

