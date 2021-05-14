United States Top Military Officer Commissions Texas A&M Corps Of Cadets As New Military Officers

The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the highest ranking military officer in the United States, was on the Texas A&M campus Friday.

General Mark Milley commissioned 159 members of the Corps of Cadets as military officers.

The general told the new officers that the great power of peace that has existed since the end of World War II is being frayed by a great power competition with China and Russia.

Milley also told the new officers that their task of keeping the peace is by preparing for war, and that they are going to rise and fall based on their merit, talent, hard work. knowledge, skill, and attributes.

The general made multiple references to Texas A&M’s military history and said “Aggies, you’re something special. And every single day, it’s never lost on me who an Aggie is in that Pentagon.”

Click below to listen to the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets commissioning ceremony, held May 14, 2021. Audio is courtesy of the Corps of Cadets Facebook page.

Listen to “Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff commissions Texas A&M Corps of Cadets members as military officers” on Spreaker.