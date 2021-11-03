United Airlines Announces Service Ending At Easterwood Airport

United Airlines is discontinuing service in and out of Easterwood Airport.

The Texas A&M system, which owns the airport, received notice on Wednesday that United flights will end after January 3, 2022.

Quoting a system news release, chancellor John Sharp says “We’re doing everything we can to get them to change their mind”.

United has had two flights a day to Houston.

That will leave Easterwood with three flights a day from American Airlines to and from DFW airport.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

United Airlines’ surprising decision to end its scheduled flights through Easterwood Airport after January 3, 2022 would be “devastating” to The Texas A&M University System, Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday.

John W. Clanton, president of the Easterwood Airport Management, said he learned of United’s decision on a 12:30 p.m. call with Kevin Thompson, senior manager of United’s Domestic Network Planning.

United Airlines’ service to College Station dates at least back to the 1980s, and it currently has two flights a day to Houston. Unless the company reverses its decision, Easterwood will be left with three American Airline flights each day to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Clanton said he was caught off-guard by the decision because the airport had been seeing significant increase in boardings every month. He also said Easterwood was in discussion with the airline about a regular flight to Denver just four weeks ago.