Union Pacific Train In College Station Leaks A Non-Hazardous Chemical

November 10, 2023 Bill Oliver
Images from the Union Pacific and city of College Station Twitter accounts.
Vehicular traffic on the Texas A&M campus on Friday was blocked from crossing railroad tracks along Wellborn Road Friday for a brief period.

The city of College Station issued a statement that a Union Pacific train temporarily blocked intersections along Wellborn between George Bush Drive and F&B Road.

One of the 200 car train leaked what the city statement described as a non-hazardous chemical.

The city statement says the unidentified chemical was water based, eco-friendly, and not hazardous.

The city statement said the train was entering Bryan when operators noticed the leak, and U-P transported the train car for inspection.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman tells WTAW News that the train car is being routed to a nearby rail yard for further inspection.

Statement from the city of College Station:

A non-hazardous chemical leak from a northbound Union Pacific train passing through College Station on Friday posed no threat to the community, College Station Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills said.

The 200-car train was entering Bryan when operators noticed the leak. Crews quickly determined the water-based solution was eco-friendly and not hazardous, but the train temporarily blocked intersections from George Bush Drive to F&B Road.

Union Pacific is transporting the train car for inspection.