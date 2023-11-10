Union Pacific Train In College Station Leaks A Non-Hazardous Chemical

Vehicular traffic on the Texas A&M campus on Friday was blocked from crossing railroad tracks along Wellborn Road Friday for a brief period.

The city of College Station issued a statement that a Union Pacific train temporarily blocked intersections along Wellborn between George Bush Drive and F&B Road.

One of the 200 car train leaked what the city statement described as a non-hazardous chemical.

The city statement says the unidentified chemical was water based, eco-friendly, and not hazardous.

The city statement said the train was entering Bryan when operators noticed the leak, and U-P transported the train car for inspection.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman tells WTAW News that the train car is being routed to a nearby rail yard for further inspection.

Statement from the city of College Station:

