Unexpected Death Of Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith

Waller County’s sheriff died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Waller County judge Trey Duhon announced Glenn Smith died from an apparent heart attack.

Smith spent 12 years as sheriff as part of a 43 year law enforcement career.

According to the Waller County sheriff’s website, Smith became sheriff after serving as police chief in the county seat of Hempstead.

Smith was also a Grimes County sheriff’s deputy, he served ten years with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission and being chief deputy in Sabine County, where he grew up.