UFC President Dana White has issued a public apology after a TMZ video showed him engaging in a physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

The couple are seen arguing in a VIP section of a club in Cabo, Mexico, when White’s wife, Anne, slaps him across the face.

White returns the slap and the two are quickly separated.

The 53-year-old White has been President of the UFC since 2001.