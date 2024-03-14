TxDOT Publishes Environmental Review Of A Future Loop South Of Madisonville

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has finished its environmental review of a future loop around the south side of Madisonville.

The 151 page report includes four possible routes of the highway that has been designated loop 1853 and will start and end at Highway 21 east and west of Madisonville.

The report, which also has public comments about the seven and a half mile long, four lane highway, does not include a construction date.

Click HERE to be directed to the TxDOT website to read and download the environmental review of the future loop 1853 highway.