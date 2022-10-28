TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”

Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission.

Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.

Colwell asks motorists to watch their speed, especially since there are still construction workers in the area.

Colwell says TxDOT is studying, but there are no plans at this time, for improvements along 105 between 249 and Highway 6 in Navasota.

