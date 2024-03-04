TxDOT Launching Public Input Regarding A Future Bypass Around Hearne

Ten to 15 years from now, a bypass could be built around Hearne.

The first step in that process takes place this Thursday (March 7).

That’s when the Texas Department of Transportation holds its first public meeting.

TxDOT Bryan district office spokesman Bob Colwell says no location has been chosen for a Hearne bypass.

This project follows a feasibility study that began in 2021 to widen Highway 6 between Hearne and Highway 21 in Bryan. Colwell said the soonest there will be detailed information about that project is 2026. Then the earliest construction could start is 2031. And construction would take three to four years to complete.

A third feasibility study that affects the other two is the future construction of Interstate 14.

Back to the future Hearne bypass, TxDOT staff will be collecting public opinions at Hearne elementary school Thursday (March 7) between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is also available online. Go to www.txdot.gov and in the search bar type “Hearne Relief Route”.

Written comments can be submitted by mail or e-mail. In either format, the submission deadline is March 22. Send e-mails to BRY_PublicComment@txdot.gov and the snail mail address is TxDOT Bryan District Office, Attn: E. Sydney Fox, 2591 North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan, Texas 77803.

Click below to hear comments from Bob Colwell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Public input begins for a future bypass around Hearne” on Spreaker.