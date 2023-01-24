TxDOT Closing Southbound Highway 6 In North Bryan Wednesday Night To Remove Overhead Signs

Southbound traffic on Highway 6 in north Bryan will deal with a detour from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 6 a.m.

TxDOT’s Bryan district office says overhead signs will be removed along with what a news release described as “other associated features”.

Southbound motorists will exit Highway 6 at the FM 2818 exit, go south to Highway 21, then east on 21 to Highway 6.

Northbound traffic on Highway 6 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone.

News release from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Beginning on Wednesday, 1/25/22, at 7 PM, TxDOT’s contractor will close all southbound lanes for SH 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6, as well as the entrance ramp from FM 2818 onto southbound SH 6. There will also be an inside lane closure for northbound SH 6 in the vicinity of the Business SH 6 crossover.

Traffic traveling southbound on SH 6 will detour onto FM 2818 and head south to SH 21 east, where they will be able to return to SH 6 south. The work will be completed over night and all SH 6 lanes will reopen Thursday, 1/26/22 at 6 AM. The work consists of removing the overhead signs on southbound SH 6 at the exit for Business SH 6, as well as other associated features.

This work is part of a $6 million multi-location project (CSJ 0049-09-089, etc.) awarded to Cornerstone Paving and Construction LLC for the construction of adding a through lane on SH 6 and miscellaneous lane widenings in other locations in Grimes County and Milam County. The work on SH 6 began on 1/17/22 and is estimated to be fully completed by April of 2023.