TxDOT Bryan District Office Just Starting The Process Of Possibly Widening FM 1179 East Of Bryan

Those running for Brazos County commission in precinct two brought up during the chamber of commerce candidates forum the future widening of FM 1179 east of FM 158.

That’s a project that is barely off the ground according to Bob Colwell at the Texas Department of Transportation district office in Bryan.

Colwell also says no state money has been budgeted for the project, which is being sought by the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization (MPO).

And Colwell says there is no timetable for when TxDOT will get back with the MPO on what is an unfunded project.

