TxDOT Bryan District Office Announces Two Road Construction Updates

The next obstacle for motorists in the construction zone on Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station begins Monday night. The TxDOT Bryan district office says barriers will be on Harvey Mitchell near the Raymond Stotzer exit. There will be one lane traffic on Harvey Mitchell through the interchange for the next year and a half as part of the $48 million dollar project.

And a portion of OSR highway is closed all week. The TxDOT Bryan district office says replacing a culvert at Parker Branch means OSR is closed between FM 46 ad FM 1940.

More information from the TxDOT Bryan district office about the Harvey Mitchell Parkway construction project:

Beginning Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will place barrier and restripe FM 2818 near the FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) intersection. This work will reconfigure traffic on FM 2818 to one lane in each direction between the FM 60 entrance and exit ramps.

This reconfiguration will allow the construction of the northbound side of FM 2818 and will last until the Spring of 2022 when the lanes will be moved to the other side as the southbound lanes are constructed with those being complete fall/winter 2022.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

More information from the TxDOT Bryan district office about the OSR highway project:

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will close OSR at the Parker Branch culvert which is located between FM 46 and FM 1940. This closure will allow the contractor to replace the existing culvert at Parker Branch.

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use FM 46 to FM 2446 to FM 1940. This section of OSR will reopen to through traffic on July 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

This work is part of a $57 million project on OSR in Brazos County includes the reconstruction of 25 miles of roadway and replacement of 7 bridges. This project is contracted to Big Creek Construction, LTD. out of Hewitt, Texas and is expected to be complete by August 2022.

TxDOT encourages drivers to plan for extra travel time through this area or to seek alternate routes. TxDOT and their contractor thank everyone for their patience during this work.