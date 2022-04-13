Two Women Arrested By Bryan Police For Stealing Vehicles In February Are Arrested By College Station Police For Stealing A SUV And Leading A High Speed Pursuit

Two women arrested by Bryan police in February for stealing unattended vehicles that were running in cold weather are now accused of leading College Station police on a high speed chase Tuesday night in a stolen SUV.

According to CSPD arrest reports, the SUV was clocked at 102 miles per hours on the freeway and 72 miles per hour on Graham Road.

The four mile pursuit ended near Cypress Grove Intermediate school after the SUV struck two fences.

No one was injured.

The driver, 38 year old Sandy Cantu of Navasota, and the passenger, 29 year old Rechelle Wilson of Bryan, were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and possessing illegal drugs that included methamphetamine, heroin, and crack cocaine.

Both were in jail Wednesday in lieu of bonds on the new charges that total $41,000 dollars for Cantu and $25,000 dollars for Wilson.

Online records show this is the 17th time Cantu has been in the Brazos County jail since April 2007, and the fifth time for Wilson since December of 2019.

Online records also show that Cantu is awaiting four trials and Wilson one trial in Brazos County district court on misdemeanor charges.