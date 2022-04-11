Two Weekend Fires In College Station Damage 16 Apartments And A Home

Examples of the two most common causes of fires in College Station took place over the weekend.

Saturday night, 16 apartments were damaged by a fire that is believed to have started from an abandoned or discarded cigarette. 33 firefighters from College Station and Bryan spent more than four hours at Sundance apartments on Harvey Road west of The Tap. Paramedics treated one person at the scene for what was described as a non-life threatening concern. Two units sustained heavy fire damage. The remaining 14 units had smoke and water damage. CSFD also reported the combination of high winds and a common attic space made this a fast-spreading fire that was difficult and dangerous to extinguish.

Late Sunday afternoon, a kitchen grease fire sent College Station and Bryan firefighters to a home on April Bloom near Spring Loop. The residents, who evacuated safely, were displaced. Bryan firefighters also assisted.

In both fires, smoke detectors alerted occupants.

And at both locations, victims were assisted by CSFD’s community action response team and the local Red Cross.