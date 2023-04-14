Two Local Men Awaiting A Combined Six Criminal Trials Are Arrested For Shooting A Bryan Man

Two local men facing a combined six criminal trials in Brazos County district court are arrested for shooting a Bryan man the week before last.

Bryan police arrest reports state that 20 year old Semaj Nelson of Bryan and 26 year old Deontae Williams of College Station jumped out of a car and started shooting. The victim is out of the hospital after he was hit in the lower back and his collarbone.

The gunfire took place on April 4 outside a home on Legion Court. That is located off Old Kurten Road between the Bryan city cemetery and Mount Calvary cemetery.

A BPD spokesman told WTAW News the man who was shot is out of the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Online records show Williams went to the Brazos County jail for the 15th time since April of 2014 and Nelson for the fourth time since February of 2022.

Nelson was also booked on warrants related to four upcoming trials on charges dating back to last June. Nelson is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possessing a controlled substance and marijuana. Williams is awaiting trials on drug and weapon charges.

Nelson was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $190,000 dollars. Williams was released after posting a $150,000 dollar bond on the latest charge.