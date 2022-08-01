Two DWI Plea Agreements Reached In Brazos County District Court

A Bryan man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office have reached a plea agreement regarding a DWI arrest in March of last year. 45 year old Ladarion Deon Johnson, who admitted to DWI with two prior convictions, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to the College Station police arrest report, an officer saw Johnson’s pickup run two red lights, then go airborne after hitting a second concrete curb, then drove another two miles before stopping.

A College Station man has been convicted in Brazos County district court for the second time of DWI with three or more prior convictions. 56 year old Arnett Mundine and the district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement that included a seven year prison sentence. According to the Bryan police arrest report, a traffic stop was made in February of last year after the officer saw Mundine’s car fail to stay in its lane. His prior convictions were in 2016, 2000, and 1996.