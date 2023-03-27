Two Davila Middle School Students Arrested On The Same Day In Unrelated Incidents

Bryan police arrest two Davila middle school students in separate incidents that took place last Thursday.

One student is accused of punching an employee multiple times. BPD and Bryan ISD officials did not know if the employee was a teacher or someone else. BPD reported that the employee sustained a minor injury that did not require medical attention. Other employees radioed school resource officers who took the student into custody.

The other student is accused of making a direct threat to injure a teachers assistant.

Both students were taken to the Brazos County juvenile detention center.