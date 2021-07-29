Two Car Crash On OSR Highway North Of Bryan Kills One And Injures Three

One person died and three people were injured following a two car crash Wednesday afternoon on OSR highway west of Highway 6.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the driver of a westbound car attempting to make a left turn from OSR to Old Spanish Trail failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a eastbound car.

A passenger in the eastbound car, 78 year old Willie Vickery of Beeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the eastbound car were taken to a Bryan hospital, as was the driver of the westbound car.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash, which happened Wednesday just after 1 p.m. and closed OSR between Highway 6 and Mumford Road for about four hours.