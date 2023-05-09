Two Bryan Men Arrested For Breaking The Back Of A Man Outside A Bar

Two Bryan men have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault where the victim received hospital treatment for a broken back and a swollen eye.

The February incident took place outside a downtown Bryan bar where two men were ambushed by eight men.

A Bryan police arrest report identified six suspects.

Online records show two arrests. 26 year old Victor Gonzalez III, who has been in jail since March 17, is also being held on warrants in six other cases where he is awaiting trials. Bonds on all charges totals $102,000 dollars.

And 48 year old Moses Galvan, who was arrested last Thursday, is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond.