Two Bryan Broadcasting Stations Are Finalists Again For National Awards Recognizing Local Community Service

March 6, 2023 Bill Oliver
Three National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Awards presented to Bryan Broadcasting's Candy 95 (KNDE-FM) in 2012, 2016, and 2019.
Since 1987, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has recognized radio stations for year round community service.

This year marks the ninth time since 2010 that WTAW is selected as a finalist for the NAB’s Crystal Award.

WTAW is one of two Bryan Broadcasting stations selected among this year’s 50 finalists.

This is Candy 95’s eighth time as a finalist…with wins in 2012, 2016, and 2019.

A third Bryan Broadcasting station, Peace 107, was a finalist in 2020.

Ten Crystal Award winners will be announced during next month’s NAB show in Las Vegas.