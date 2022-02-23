Two Arrests On Property Crime Charges And An Arrest Charging Retaliation Against A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy

Two weeks ago, College Station police received a report of a burglary of an office of an apartment complex. The victim traced two stolen iPads traced to a home in College Station. While no one answered the door at the home, officers recognized a photo of the occupant from an arrest last month and surveillance video from the office burglary. That led to this week’s arrest of 20 year old James Calverence Johnson for the burglary and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $22,000 dollars.

A College Station police officer stopping a car for having an outdated paper tag arrests the driver for having two credit cards and two debit cards that belonged to someone else. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver gave permission for the officer to search the car, where the cards were found inside a purse. The card owners reported no one else should have had possession. The driver said other people have left their stuff with her or she takes it from houses she is hired to clean. 25 year old Amber McNeely of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.

A Grimes County man was arrested on a charge of threatening retaliation against a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy. According to the sheriff’s arrest report, the deputy was trying to get the man to assist in locating an escapee last week. After the escapee was caught, the man sent a text message threatening to assault the deputy. 21 year old Clayton Sisco of Iola, who denies making the threat, was released from jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.