Two Arrests From One Incident At Texas A&M’s Park West Apartments

An 18 year old man from The Woodlands makes two visits to the Brazos County jail in a three week period due to one incident a month ago at the Park West apartments on Texas A&M’s west campus.

On December 7, university police take Bradley Salsman to the hospital due to his high level of intoxication. Then he went to jail on a public intoxication charge. He pleaded no contest in a j-p court on December 14.

Then on December 29, Salsman returned to jail on warrants charging him with three counts of assault causing bodily injury.

A UPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a friend of Salsman tried to calm him down because he was so intoxicated and belligerent.

Salsman is accused of choking the friend, pushing one woman to the ground and choking her, and holding a second woman on the ground.

EMS responded to the incident, where the friend was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non life threatening cut on his hand. The two women refused medical treatment.

Salsman was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.