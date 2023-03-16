Two Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

A College Station man awaiting two DWI trials returns to the Brazos County jail on seven warrants. This is after a Texas A&M police officer stopped a SUV that was going 49 in a 40 mile per hour zone. According to the UPD arrest report, 33 year old Prentiss Phillips was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction. The warrants were related to bond companies pulling bonds from three arrests last year. That includes DWI arrests last June and last September. Phillips, who was arrested March 13, remains held as of March 16 in lieu of bonds totaling $40,000 dollars.

A Bryan police officer stopping a car Tuesday night because a tail light was out, arrests the driver for driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions. 49 year old David Palicka of Caldwell is out of jail after posting a $3,000 dollar bond. The BPD arrest report states seven of the eight convictions are from Burleson County, dating back to 2012.