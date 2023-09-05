Two Arrests By Bryan Police On Assault Charges

A Bryan man arrested by Bryan police for striking a woman in the mouth, threatening to snap her neck, and interfering with a 9-1-1 call, was struck in the head by the victim with a metal baseball bat. The jail booking photo of 41 year old Lorenzo Alvarado includes a black eye. Jail records show Alvarado was arrested the day after being released from jail where a Bryan municipal court judge gave Alvarado community service in eight cases…seven involving traffic charges and one for public intoxication. Alvarado was arrested August 31 on charges of family violence assault with a prior conviction, making a terroristic threat, and interfering with an emergency call. He remained in jail as of September 5 in lieu of bonds on the new charges that totals $75,000 dollars.

A Bryan man was arrested by Bryan police September 1 on a charge of threatening someone with a knife. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that 30 year old Jason Calhoun is accused of pointing an eight inch chef knife at the victim. That is after Calhoun threw the victim to the ground in an attempt to get their cell phone. Calhoun is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of family violence assault that took place in June, where he is accused of pushing a different victim to the ground and punching him several times. As of September 5, Calhoun remained in jail in lieu of bonds in both cases that total $34,000 dollars.