Twin City Mission To Consolidate Operations After The Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning

Twin City Mission in Bryan is consolidating their operations into one location.

That’s after the Bryan city council during their December 13 meeting unanimously approved a rezoning request for Twin City Mission’s 16 acre property on South Randolph.

CEO Dorothy Nevill provided details of four planning areas in a mixed use development district.

According to information given to the council:

Planning Area 1 is reserved for existing and future development of infrastructure and buildings to support the Twin City Mission’s core services operations and accessory uses. Within Planning Area 1,

the following land uses shall be permitted:

• Accessory or incidental uses to the main use;

• Community Café;

• Community Closet;

• Emergency Housing Services;

• Essential municipal uses;

• Offices for business, case management and administrative use; and

• Place of worship.

Planning Area 2 is reserved for development of infrastructure and buildings to support the Twin City Mission Donation Processing Facility and accessory uses. Within Planning Area 2, the following land

uses shall be permitted:

• Accessory or incidental uses to the main use;

• Donation processing facility;

• Essential municipal uses;

• Limited outdoor storage; and

• Offices for business and administrative use.

Planning Area 3 is reserved for development of infrastructure and buildings to support Permanent Supportive Housing and related services. Within Planning Area 3, the following land uses shall be

permitted:

• Accessory or incidental uses to the main use;

• Detached dwelling unit;

• Duplex;

• Essential municipal uses;

• Multifamily dwelling, greater than two dwelling units per structure;

• Offices for business, and administrative use;

• Permanent Supportive Housing;

• Place of worship; and

• Townhouse.

Planning Area 4 will remain largely in its natural state to provide wildlife habitat, open space and to preserve the ecosystem of Cottonwood Branch and the surrounding riparian area. Within Planning Area 4, the following land uses shall be permitted:

• Essential municipal uses;

• Outdoor educational facilities < 500 square feet; and

• Private or public parks, walking paths.

City staff recommended approval, as did the planning and zoning commission which at the time of their November 3 vote included current councilmen Paul Torres and Kevin Boriskie.

