Justin Tucker smacked a three-run homer and the Houston Astros topped the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, 7-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Left-hander Framber Valdez picked up the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out four in seven innings of work.

Houston (28-16) will host Cleveland (18-21) in the series rubber game Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.