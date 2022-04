Martin Perez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but it still wasn’t enough, as the Texas Rangers fell to the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon, 3-2 at Globe Life Field.

Kyle Tucker come up big once again for Houston, smacking a tie-breaking two run homer in the eighth.

Justin Verlander picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run in seven innings of work.

The ‘Stros improve to 10-9 on the year while Texas falls to 6-13.