Trucker Arrested This Week On A Drug Charge Following May 2019 Fatal Crash In College Station

A trucker from Madisonville was arrested this week on a charge of possessing methamphetamine following a crash on the freeway in College Station in May of last year that killed a passenger.

According to the College Station police arrest report, a pipe in the semi driver’s pants pocket contained meth.

43 year old Robert Blair, who was arrested Tuesday, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $6,000 dollar bond.

The crash, according to CSPD’s news release, involved Blair taking evasive action after he was unable to slow down for traffic that was avoiding to hit pieces of a blown out tire.

Blair drove his semi into the median and his flat bed trailer landed on top of his cab. Blair was hospitalized and his passenger, 45 year old Teresa Schwertner-Lee of Anderson, was killed.