Tropical Storm Nicholas Delays Opening Of New Highway 105 Bridges That Took Seven Years To Build

Thanks to tropical storm Nicholas, new bridges on Highway 105 over the Brazos and Navasota Rivers west of Navasota that were supposed to open Tuesday will now open this Friday.

What began as a $23 million dollar project in 2014 grew to more than $33 million. After record rainfall in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the bridges were redesigned.

Bob Colwell at the TxDOT Bryan district office says then traffic is shifted to the new bridges, FM 159 will be closed at the 105 intersection for four weeks to tie in to the new highway. And the old 105 bridges will be demolished.

The project will be completed next spring after the old bridges are demolished.

Click below for comments from Bob Colwell, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

