Trash Can Fire Gets Close To A Home In South College Station

Improperly discarded cigarettes started a fire Wednesday night in a trash can next to a home in south College Station.

The home is located on Ledgestone, which is between Wellborn middle school and Greens Prairie and Pecan Trail schools.

The College Station fire department reports the resident was able to extinguish the fire, but not before the fire caused damage to the nearby air conditioning unit and siding.

Firefighters cut some siding away to check if the fire spread to the wall of the home, and no fire was found.