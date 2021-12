College Station police and Union Pacific are investigating a Monday morning crash involving a train and a semi truck.

According to CSPD tweets, the semi was struck by the train around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellborn Road and South Dowling across from the Wellborn post office.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with suspected non-life threatening injuries.

CSPD reported just after 1:30 p.m. that the roadway was reopened.