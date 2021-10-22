Traffic Stop For Throwing Out A Cigarette Results In Two Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Marijuana And A Stolen Dirt Bike

A DPS trooper who saw a passenger in a pickup throw out a cigarette on Highway 6 in Brazos County Monday night resulted in a traffic stop near the Peach Creek Road exit.

That led to the discovery of 30 pounds of marijuana and a stolen dirt bike.

The DPS arrest report stated the truck was searched after a K-9 officer detected drugs while walking around the truck.

Troopers found 29 vacuumed sealed bags of pot.

Two Houston area men were arrested for possessing the marijuana and the dirt bike. The passenger was also arrested on a warrant from Harris County on drug charges.

The driver, 34 year old Frank Bagi of Highlands Texas, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.

The passenger, 24 year old Joshua Chesser of Houston, was still in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.