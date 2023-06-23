Traffic Change on FM 2818 Starts Sunday Night

News release from TxDOT:

Beginning Sunday night, June 25th, 2023, at 6:00pm, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will close the flyover ramp from southbound FM2818 (Harvey Mitchell Pkwy) to southbound FM2154 (Wellborn Rd). Lanes will be shifted from their current configuration on FM2818 between Holleman Dr and Wellborn Rd, but lanes on FM2818 and FM2154 will remain open after the traffic switch. This condition will be in place for about four (4) months and is necessary to complete construction of the southbound bridge, approaches and retaining walls. Traffic that usually drives south on FM2818 to exit for FM2154 southbound should detour using FM2347 (George Bush Dr) to get to FM2154 southbound. Also, southbound FM 2818 access to the Jones-Butler u-turn will be closed permanently.

Since traffic may be temporarily stopped during the traffic switch, southbound drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes Sunday night. Work will be completed before 6 am Monday morning.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.