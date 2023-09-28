Times, Ticket Info Released for Weekend Globe Life Field

Credit to Ben Rikard | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ARLINGTON – Officials with the 2024 College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field released general admission ticket information and game times on Thursday, which includes games for the Texas A&M Aggies on March 1-3.

General admission tournament passes and single-day tickets for all three weekends of college baseball will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. CT at GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball.

Premium tickets for all three weekends went on sale earlier this year. After selling out the first allotment, a limited amount of premium seats have been added and are also available for purchase.

Texas A&M will be at the home of the Texas Rangers for three games on the third weekend of the 2024 campaign, opening the weekend with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch against Arizona State on March 1. The Aggies will take on USC at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, before closing the weekend with a second meeting vs the Sun Devils at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 3.

Globe Life Field is set to host three consecutive weekends of college baseball featuring a star-studded lineup. It includes the Shriners Children’s College Showdown on Week 1 (February 16-18) with Nebraska, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas Tech taking part. One week later Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Arkansas will battle over the course of three days.

Single-day general admission tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. General admission tournament passes are $63 for adults and $39 for children. Group discounts are available.

New to 2024, premium packages feature reserved tickets behind home plate with exclusive access to the Lexus Club, premium parking, food and beverage offerings and a swag bag. Premium tournament passes are $144 for adults and $72 for children.

Suites are also available by contacting info@REVentertainment.com.

Portions of every ticket sold from all three weekends of college baseball at Globe Life Field will benefit Shriners Children’s.

2024 will mark the fourth year of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field. It will be the Aggies’ second trip to Globe Life Field having taken on UT Arlington there in a single non-conference game in 2021.

COLLEGE BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE (MARCH 1-3)

Friday, March 1, 2024

2:00 PM CT USC vs TCU

6:00 PM CT Arizona State vs Texas A&M

Saturday, March 2, 2024

2:00 PM CT Texas A&M vs USC

6:00 PM CT TCU vs Arizona State

Sunday, March 3, 2024

11:00 AM CT Arizona State vs Texas A&M

3:00 PM CT USC vs TCU